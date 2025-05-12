US announces trade deal with China after two days of negotiations in Geneva, say officials The White House said the United States and China have made ‘substantial progress’ on key trade issues during two days of high-level negotiations in Geneva.

Washington:

The United States and China on Sunday reached a trade deal after two days of talks in Geneva, Switzerland. The development comes amid the ongoing tariff war between the two countries. The White House in a statement said that a 'China trade deal' has been reached, but did not disclose the details.

In the meantime, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - one of the US officials attending the talks – stated that 'substantial progress' has been made towards a deal with China.

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, said, “I’m happy to report that we made substantial progress between the United States and China in the very important trade talks. First, I want to thank our Swiss host. The Swiss government has been very kind in providing us this wonderful venue, and I think that led to a great deal of productivity we’ve seen. We will be giving details tomorrow, but I can tell you that the talks were productive. We had the vice premier, two vice ministers, who were integrally involved, Ambassador Jamieson, and myself. And I spoke to President Trump, as did Ambassador Jamieson, last night, and he is fully informed of what is going on. So, there will be a complete briefing tomorrow morning.”

US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in a statement said, “This was, as the Secretary pointed out, a very constructive two days. It’s important to understand how quickly we were able to come to agreement, which reflects that perhaps the differences were not so large as maybe thought. That being said, there was a lot of groundwork that went into these two days. Just remember why we’re here in the first place — the United States has a massive $1.2 trillion trade deficit, so the President declared a national emergency and imposed tariffs, and we’re confident that the deal we struck with our Chinese partners will help us to work toward resolving that national emergency.”