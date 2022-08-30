US announces $30 million in support for Pakistan to deal with floods

Follow us on Image Source : PTI It said that a USAID disaster management specialist arrived in Pakistan on August 29 to assess the impact of the floods and intensify coordination with partners on response efforts.

The US on Tuesday announced USD 30 million to help cash-starved Pakistan and people affected by severe rains and flooding in the country.

The devastating floods caused by record monsoon rains have displaced more than 33 million or one-seventh of the country's population.

The US embassy in Islamabad said in a statement that Pakistan’s government has declared the floods a national emergency, with 66 districts reported to be “calamity hit.”

“The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), today announced an additional USD 30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan,” the embassy said.

It further said that the US is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life, livelihoods, and homes throughout Pakistan and in response to the Pakistani government’s request for assistance, it will prioritise urgently needed food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene improvements, financial help, and shelter assistance.

“This support will save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities,” it said, adding the US will continue to monitor the crisis in close coordination with local partners and Pakistani authorities.

The United States remains steadfast in its support for affected communities throughout Pakistan and in addition to the USD 30 million in urgently needed humanitarian assistance, it also provided over USD 1.1 million in grants and project support earlier this month to ensure direct assistance reaches those communities most impacted and to help mitigate and prevent the effects of future floods, according to the embassy.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government and the United Nations jointly issued a flash appeal for USD 160 million to help the country deal with the catastrophic floods.

"Pakistan is awash in suffering," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message. "The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids - the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding."

The country-wide death toll has touched 1,136 as of Monday, with over 1,634 injured and 33 million displaced, according to the latest data issued by the National Disaster Management Authority, the chief national body tasked to deal with calamities.

