'Don't visit Marriott Hotel in Islamabad': US embassy in Pakistan alerts staff of possible terror attack

US terror attack alert in Pakistan: The US embassy in Pakistan has alerted its staff of a possible terror attack and asked them not to visit Marriott hotel in Islamabad.

In a press note shared on the website of US embassy Pakistan, it mentions, "The US government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays. Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel."

"Furthermore, as Islamabad has been placed on a Red Alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy is urging all Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season," it said.

The advisory further advised american staff to:

Exercise vigilance at events, places of worship, and avoid locations with large crowds.

Review your personal security plans.

Carry identification and follow requests from law enforcement.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the United States is willing to provide funds to Islamabad to enhance border security for preventing cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.

Bhutto, who was in Washington from December 14 to 21 where he met various top policymakers and chaired the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China, the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system, said he held talks with senior US senators over the border security fund to be given in 2023, Dawn newspaper reported.

“Two senior senators — Bob Menendez from New Jersey and Lindsey Graham from South Carolina — told me that they were provided “funding in the 2023 budget to help us with border security,” Bhutto told reporters while responding to queries.

Senator Menendez chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations while Senator Graham, a senior Republican, heads the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Bhutto said, while emphasising the strong standing of the two lawmakers.

(With inputs from PTI)

