US airstrikes on Yemen's Ras Isa oil port kill 20, injure 50 others in major blow to Houthi-held site The strikes represent one of the highest death tolls so far in the campaign launched by the administration of President Donald Trump that began March 15. The strikes were also confirmed by US military's Central Command.

At least 20 people were killed and 50 others sustained injuries in a series of US airstrikes targeting the Ras Isa oil port, the Houthis claimed on Friday. Notably, Ras Isa oil port is a strategic site under the control of Yemen's Houthi rebels. The deadly assault, confirmed by the US military's Central Command, marks one of the highest casualties in the ongoing military campaign launched by President Donald Trump's administration, which began on March 15.

In the immediate aftermath, the Houthis' al-Masirah satellite news channel broadcast harrowing visuals from the scene — images of lifeless bodies scattered across the bombed-out port, underscoring the sheer devastation caused by the attack.

In a statement, Central Command said that US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorise the entire region for over 10 years. "This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightly want to throw off the yoke of Houthi subjugation and live peacefully," it added, without acknowledging any casualties.

The latest incident was reported days after Houthis claimed that suspected US airstrikes killed at least four people on April 6 in Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa. The strikes in Sanaa hit a home and injured 16 other people, the Houthi-run health ministry said. The intense campaign of US airstrikes targeting the rebels over their attacks on shipping in Mideast waters — related to the Israel-Hamas war — has killed over 80 people according to casualty figures released by the Houthis.

Who are the Houthi rebels?

The Houthi rebels are a Zaidi Shia Muslim political and armed movement that emerged from northern Yemen in the 1990s. Originating in the Saada province, the group was initially formed to protect Zaidi Shia traditions and resist perceived marginalisation by Yemen's central government. Over time, their agenda expanded to include anti-American, anti-Israeli, and anti-Saudi sentiments, eventually turning into a powerful military and political force.

The Houthis rose to international prominence in 2014 when they seized control of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and ousted the internationally recognised government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. This triggered a civil war, drawing in a Saudi-led coalition backing Hadi's government. Since then, Yemen has become one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

