US airlines cancel hundreds of flights amid govt shutdown, causing passenger delays, travel disruptions While major airports have avoided widespread chaos so far, staffing shortages among air traffic controllers are causing delays and cancellations, with the situation expected to worsen in the coming days.

New Delhi:

The US airline industry faced renewed disruptions on Saturday as more than 1,000 flights were cancelled for the second consecutive day under the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) mandate to reduce air traffic due to the ongoing government shutdown. While widespread chaos has not yet materialised at major airports, the impact of the longest federal shutdown in US history is becoming increasingly evident.

Flight reductions across major airports

Flight disruptions on Saturday remained above 1,000 cancellations, according to FlightAware. Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina was the hardest hit with 130 flights cancelled by mid-afternoon. Other major airports, including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and Newark, also faced significant cancellations and delays. The FAA’s slowdown affects 4% of flights at 40 targeted airports, with reductions expected to increase to 10% by Friday if the shutdown continues.

Reasons behind the cancellations

The cancellations stem largely from staffing shortages caused by the government shutdown, which has left air traffic controllers unpaid for nearly a month. Many controllers are calling in sick or taking second jobs to make ends meet, while others are working mandatory overtime six days a week without pay. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that further flight cuts could be necessary if the shutdown continues.

Impact on passengers and travel

Despite disruptions, most passengers have been able to rebook cancelled flights, and long-haul international flights have largely remained on schedule. However, travellers are facing stress and logistical challenges, including last-minute cancellations, hotel bookings, and car rentals. Many are also canceling trips altogether, particularly with the holiday season approaching.

Overseas US bases feeling the effects

The shutdown is also affecting American military bases abroad. Thousands of local employees in Europe, performing jobs from food service to specialised logistics, have gone unpaid for weeks. In Germany, the government has temporarily covered the salaries of nearly 11,000 local workers, but in Italy and Portugal, workers continue to work without pay, facing financial strain and uncertainty.

Growing concerns beyond air travel

Analysts warn that the disruptions could extend beyond flights, affecting tourism, holiday shipping, and essential services if the shutdown persists. Overseas, local workers at US military bases continue to perform duties under strained conditions, with some host governments stepping in to provide interim payments while awaiting reimbursement from Washington.

As the shutdown drags on, the ripple effects are being felt across the US and internationally. Air travel, military operations abroad, and local economies tied to US facilities are all under strain, highlighting the far-reaching consequences of the ongoing federal impasse.