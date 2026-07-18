US air quality deteriorates due to Canadian forest fires: Will Trump impose tariffs? Here's what he said

Washington:

After US air quality deteriorated due to Canadian forest fires, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) warned of increasing tariffs on Canada, accusing Ottawa of failing to properly manage its forests and prevent wildfire smoke from affecting air quality in American cities.

Trump says US being impacted by filthy air from Canadian wildfires

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States was being impacted by what he described as "filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air" from Canadian wildfires and said the cost of the pollution would be added to tariffs currently imposed on Canada.

"We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their forests, and brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!" Trump said.

Trump to speak to Mark Carney to discuss wildfire issue

The US President said he would speak with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss the issue and seek details on steps being taken by Canada. "I will call the Prime Minister during the day to find out what they are going to do about it. The cost is incalculable!" Trump added.

The US President further accused Canada of refusing to undertake forest management and debris removal measures, calling it "willful negligence" and claiming that the issue has become an annual occurrence, causing billions of dollars in losses to the United States.

Cost of pollution must be added to TARIFFS Canada is paying: Trump

"The cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying," he added. The remarks came as wildfire smoke from hundreds of active blazes in Canada continued to drift into parts of the United States, affecting air quality across several states.

According to NASA, smoke from nearly 850 active wildfires in Canada, including more than 180 in Ontario, has moved southward, prompting air quality alerts in over 20 US states stretching from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast.

Meanwhile, according to Politico, more than 150 wildfires have been reported in the United States, including several in Michigan. Experts have warned that fine particulate matter carried by wildfire smoke poses health risks, particularly for children, elderly people and individuals with existing health conditions.

Politico reported that the ongoing wildfires in eastern Canada and the US Midwest are due to a recent record-breaking heat wave that affected parts of North America, creating conditions favourable for the spread of fires.

With inputs from ANI

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