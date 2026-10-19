US Air Force personnel dies after falling 170 feet during military demonstration before football game | VIDEO

Texas:

In a tragic incident, a US Air Force serviceman (airman) died after falling from a height of around 170 feet during a military demonstration at the Alamodome stadium in San Antonio, Texas, ahead of a football match attended by nearly 23,000 spectators. The serviceman was rushed to a hospital after receiving immediate medical attention on the field, but he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Technical Sergeant Ian Patterson.

The accident occurred on Saturday during a fast-roping demonstration held before a football match between the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and the Navy. The event was part of the 'Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans' ceremony organised to honour serving military personnel and veterans.

Air Force serviceman loses control while descending on rope

According to reports, four military personnel were participating in the demonstration when Patterson lost control while descending on a rope and fell from the height. Patterson was assigned to Detachment 2 of the 6th Combat Training Squadron, where he served as a Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) instructor. According to Nellis Air Force Base, Patterson was originally from Fort Stewart, Georgia. He had served in the US Air Force for 15 years.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Medical aid provided on field for around 10 minutes

Following the fall, medical personnel treated the injured serviceman on the field for approximately 10 minutes before he was taken to a nearby hospital on a stretcher. According to the San Antonio Express-News, UTSA staff members formed a circle around Patterson before he was taken away for medical treatment. Eyewitness Adrian Corey told KSAT that the spectators fell silent after the incident, while the band stopped its performance. Activities on the field came to a temporary halt as emergency personnel responded to the situation.

Military demonstration conducted from 170-foot-high stadium roof

The Alamodome stadium, owned by the City of San Antonio, has a roof approximately 170 feet above the ground. Around 23,297 spectators were present at the stadium on Saturday to watch the football match between UTSA and Navy.

The military personnel participating in the demonstration were training as air combat controllers. Their role involves practising techniques such as fast-roping from helicopters and descending rapidly from heights exceeding 100 feet.

Football match continues despite fatal accident

Despite the tragedy, the football match between the UTSA Roadrunners and the Navy Midshipmen continued. UTSA defeated Navy 38-34. The American Conference expressed grief over the serviceman's death and extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at the 57th Wing.

According to the conference, a working group comprising representatives from both universities, Alamodome management, local officials and Commissioner Tim Pernetti met during the match to review the available information and discuss the next steps. The conference said the decision to continue the game was taken after considering its regulations and consulting both universities. The circumstances surrounding the fatal fall are being investigated, it added.

Also Read:

Ryan Williams scores vs Panama, how is former Australia footballer playing for India?