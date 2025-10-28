US Air Force plane flies into eye of record-breaking Hurricane Melissa, captures stunning 'stadium' effect The daring mission by the US Air Force crew has provided rare footage of the hurricane’s “stadium effect” while data collection continues to support forecasts and safety measures.

New Delhi:

A US Air Force crew, known as the "Hurricane Hunters," flew directly into the eye of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa, the strongest storm of 2025. Their mission was to collect critical data for the National Hurricane Center as the hurricane approached Jamaica, making landfall as the most powerful storm to hit the island since 1851.

Rare ‘stadium effect’ captured on video

The crew shared gripping footage of the hurricane on X, showcasing the rare “stadium effect,” where the clouds of the eyewall curve outward from the surface with height, giving the eye an appearance similar to a sports stadium from the air. Videos show the aircraft entering from different angles, including a breathtaking shot just after sunrise and a final pass exiting the eye.

Impact on Jamaica and surrounding areas

Hurricane Melissa caused destruction even before landfall. Jamaica reported three deaths, while Haiti and the Dominican Republic reported at least four casualties combined, with one person still missing.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed his concern, stating, “I have been on my knees in prayer.”

Warnings and damage

A storm surge of up to 13 feet was expected along Kingston’s coast, threatening critical infrastructure including the main international airport and power plants. Over 50,000 residents were left without power, and reports of landslides, fallen trees, and downed power lines emerged ahead of the hurricane. Jamaica has not experienced a Category 4 or higher hurricane in 174 years, with Hurricane Gilbert in 1988 being only a Category 3 when it hit.

Melissa was expected to move toward Cuba by Tuesday evening and then head to the Bahamas later in the night. The US mainland is currently not in the projected path of the storm.