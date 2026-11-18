Reports that the US is facing a shortage of weapons , and its arsenal is running dry amid a prolonged war with Iran, have been proven true, with acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao telling lawmakers during his Senate confirmation hearing that naval forces used expired munitions during Operation Epic Fury after changing their ammunition condition codes.

Explaining the practice, Cao compared restoring old ammunition to making stale bread edible again by adding water and heating it in a microwave, Business Insider reported.

During the hearing, lawmakers questioned the Pentagon's heavy expenditure on costly precision-guided weapons during Operation Epic Fury. Responding to Senator Deb Fischer, a Republican from Nebraska, who asked whether the Navy was balancing expensive precision weapons with cheaper alternatives that could be manufactured in larger quantities, Cao said several munitions used during the campaign had been recoded, the report said.

"A lot of the munitions we used in Epic Fury, we were able to recode those. They were Code Echo, Code Foxtrot, which means they're expired," Cao said.

How US used expired missiles against Iran

According to a Defence Logistics Agency manual, ammunition marked with Echo and Foxtrot condition codes is considered unserviceable but may be eligible for limited restoration or repair. Cao, a retired Navy captain and former explosive ordnance disposal officer, used the example of bread to explain the process.

"I came from a poor family. Things like bread, doesn't expire. You just rub some water on it and microwave for 15 seconds, and it's good to go," he said.

However, Cao did not specify which munitions were recoded or how many expired weapons were subsequently used. The disclosure is significant given that several precision-guided weapons deployed by the US during the Iran conflict cost millions of dollars each, making the restoration of older ammunition potentially valuable amid concerns over dwindling stockpiles.

US faces concerns over missile stockpiles

The issue of ammunition shortages has gained attention following the large-scale use of Tomahawk cruise missiles during the conflict with Iran. According to a March 27 report by The Washington Post, the US military fired more than 850 Tomahawk missiles during the first four weeks of fighting. A subsequent assessment by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), published on April 21, estimated that more than 1,000 missiles had been used by the time the campaign was paused.

The scale of consumption has raised concerns because Tomahawk missiles are expensive and take considerable time to manufacture. The latest versions reportedly cost up to USD 3.6 million each and can take as long as two years to produce, according to The Washington Post.

The US Navy had requested just 57 Tomahawk missiles in its fiscal year 2026 budget. CSIS estimated that the country may have had around 3,100 missiles in its inventory before the Iran war, although the Pentagon does not publicly disclose its exact stockpile.

Cao also highlighted efforts to ramp up production, saying the Navy had increased Tomahawk manufacturing from approximately 125 missiles annually during his military career to more than 60 per month currently.

Drawbacks of expired ammunitions

An expiry date on a missile does not necessarily mean that it immediately becomes unusable or dangerous. However, it indicates that its components can no longer be guaranteed to meet the manufacturer's prescribed standards of safety, reliability and performance without further testing.

The United Nations' Manual on Ammunition Management identifies several risks associated with ageing munitions, including chemical deterioration of propellants and explosives, depletion of stabilising compounds, damage to electronic components, corrosion and the deterioration of seals.

Such degradation can affect a weapon's ability to launch properly, follow its intended flight path and detonate as designed. Consequently, expired ammunition generally requires appropriate inspection, testing and, where necessary, repair before it can be considered fit for use.

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