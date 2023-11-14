US: 71-year-old missing hiker found dead after two months in Colorado, his dog miraculously survives

Follow us on Image Source : TAOS SEARCH AND RESCUE/FACEBOOK Colorado's Rocky Mountains, where the hiker's body and the surviving dog were found,

A 71-year-old hiker from the US State of Colorado, who went missing in August during a venture in the Rocky Mountains, was found dead on a rugged peak last month. However, his dog - a Jack Russell terrier - miraculously survived and stayed near his deceased owner's body for months, reports New York Post.

The man was identified as Rich Moore of Pagosa Spring, Colorado. He went hiking up the 12,500-foot-tall mountain with his dog to reach Blackhead Peak on August 19, but never returned home after that, causing search and rescue teams to engage in a frantic attempt to locate him.

The rescue teams dropped in through helicopters and launched an extensive search operation through the forests below the peak. They managed to find his car, but were unable to locate his body after 2,000 hours of searching for him.

Moore's body was found when a hunter came across his corpse more than two miles east of the summit — along with his Jack Russell terrier named Finney, who somehow managed to survive for over two months in the wilderness without leaving his owner's side.

People laud dog's bravery

Many people speculated that the dog likely relied on ill-practiced hunting instincts to stay alive for so long with virtually no support. People took to social media to convey their condolences for the elderly hiker while lauding Finney as a hero.

"So sad, and yet so beautiful that the little Jack Russell stayed with him for all these weeks…Sometimes tragedies remind us of the bond between man and his best friend,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, the Chaffee County Search and Rescue North said that Moore was unprepared when he made it to the summit of a 13,000-foot peak in the area of Cottonwood Lake. He was wearing only a cotton hooded sweatshirt, with no water or food left.

"We searched from just under the peak-top and directly West, searching down the mountain toward where his car was located. Winds were directly from the West/Southwest. It was so steep, we were inserted in by a helicopter. He was found 2.5 miles East of the mountain-top beneath where we were inserted," wrote Taos Search and Rescue member Delinda Vanne-Brightyn.

The rescue team also said that they were glad they were able to gain some closure as well as bring their dog back home. Although the exact cause of death has not been determined yet, authorities do not suspect any foul play. Finney was brought to the vet and then reunited with his family.

ALSO READ | TRAGIC! Brazilian influencer, TV star Luana Andrade dies of cardiac arrest after liposuction surgery

Latest World News