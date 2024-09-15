Urine mystery: Chinese believe boys' urine is 'immortal water' essential for 'long life' | Strange myth

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY/FREEPIK Representational Image

In traditional Chinese beliefs, boys' urine is thought to hold various "mysterious powers," believed to offer health benefits like enhancing yang energy and alleviating fevers, as well as spiritual benefits such as repelling evil spirits and attracting good fortune.

To harness these effects, urine is collected from boys under the age of 10, with particular emphasis on the first-morning urine from a boy just before he turns one month old. This practice is rooted in the belief that young boys represent pure yang energy, symbolising masculinity and boundless vitality, the South China Morning Post reported.

According to the report, historically, alchemists (a person versed in the art of alchemy-- a form of chemistry in the Middle Ages which involved trying to discover how to change ordinary metals into gold) presented boys' urine to emperors as "Immortal Water," claiming it had the potential to grant immortality. Notably, during the Ming dynasty (1368–1644), Emperor Jiajing incorporated this substance into his medicinal concoctions in his quest for eternal life. Today, these traditions persist in various customs aimed at promoting health and luck.

Recipe ingredient

The media report mentioned about two notable dishes from southern China that utilise boys' urine that have gained popularity: boy's urine eggs from Zhejiang province and boy's urine stewed pig's feet from Fujian province. The eggs have been recognized as an intangible cultural heritage in Zhejiang since 2008 and are especially enjoyed during the Ching Ming Festival; they are believed to help prevent drowsiness in spring and heatstroke in summer.

The preparation involves collecting urine from kindergartens or primary schools using basins or buckets, cleaning fresh eggs, placing them in a pot filled with urine, and cooking them together for two days while marking each family's eggs with charcoal for identification.

For stewed pig’s feet, they are steamed with some of this "magic" liquid; this dish is thought to restore yang energy during recovery from serious illness or when feeling weak.

Medicinal uses

Human urine has been utilised in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. One example is ren zhong bai, a well-known remedy made from sediment found in urine that is said to clear heat, reduce swelling, and stop bleeding. Additionally, combining urine with water for decoction or adding it post-preparation is believed to enhance medicinal effectiveness.

Is it true?

In some households, a boy’s urine may be placed inside a sealed plastic bag within the home so its potent yang energy can counterbalance yin energy, aimed at driving away evil spirits and attracting good luck. While there is no scientific evidence supporting these practices today, their persistence may be influenced by portrayals in Chinese cinema and popular television shows.

