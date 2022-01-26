Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). United States: Over 10 million children infected with COVID.

Highlights A total of 10,603,034 child Covid cases had been reported across US as of Jan 20

Covid cases among children have spiked dramatically across the US during Omicron variant surge

Over 1.1 million child Covid cases were reported in the past week

More than 10 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest report of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.

A total of 10,603,034 child Covid-19 cases had been reported across the country as of January 20, and children represented 18.4 per cent of all confirmed cases, according to the report published late on Monday.

Covid-19 cases among children have spiked dramatically across the US during the Omicron variant surge, Xinhua news agency reported. Over 1.1 million child Covid-19 cases were reported in the past week, nearly five times the rate of the peak of last winter's surge, according to the AAP.

This number was a 17 per cent increase over the 981,000 added cases reported the week before and a doubling of case counts from the two weeks prior, according to the AAP.

Over 2 million child Covid-19 cases have been added in the past two weeks. This marks the 24th week in a row child Covid-19 cases in the US are above 100,000. Since the first week of September, there have been over 5.6 million additional child cases, according to the AAP.

