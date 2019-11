US, South Korea postpone joint military drill

A top US military official said the United States and South Korea have postponed a combined flying training event, according to the US Department of Defence. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was quoted as saying on Saturday the decision was made to help give an opportunity to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to come back to the negotiation table, Xinhua news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in have approved the decision, the statement said. The flying training event is a wing-sized event with aircrew from the United States and South Korea. Trump cancelled the predecessor event, Exercise Vigilant Eagle, in 2018.

ALSO READ | South Korean help sought to reclaim land lost due to Meghalaya's unscientific coal mining

ALSO READ | South Korea surveying damage from powerful Typhoon Lingling