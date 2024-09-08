US: Multiple people shot in Kentucky, suspect at large

Follow us on Image Source : AP Image released by Kentucky’s London Police Department shows Joseph A. Couch, a person of interest

Multiple people were shot along Interstate 75 in a rural area of southern Kentucky in the US, authorities said. There was an “active shooter situation” and numerous persons were shot near the highway, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook on Saturday. It added that the interstate was closed 9 miles north of London.

In a video statement, London Mayor Randall Weddle said seven people sustained injuries, but not all of them were wounded by gunfire. Some of them were injured in a vehicle accident, he said.

"There are no deceased at this time. No one was killed from this, thankfully, but we ask that you continue to pray," Weddle said.

The sheriff's office also announced that a "Person of Interest" has been identified in connection with the shooting, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous and people should not approach him. The man's name was given as Joseph A. Couch, a 32-year-old white male, and anyone with information about his location was urged to call the county 911 centre.

A "heavy presence of police and fire personnel" was on the scene and "working diligently to address the situation", the Mount Vernon Fire Department said in a statement. It advised motorists to avoid I-75 and US 25.

"I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible," Governor Andy Beshear said in a post on the social platform X. "Please pray for everyone involved." "We will provide more details once they are available," he said.

London is a small city with a population of about 8,000 located about 75 miles (120 miles) south of Lexington in the US.

(With AP inputs)

ALSO READ | 'We cannot accept this as normal': Biden after 14-year-old boy kills four in Georgia school shooting