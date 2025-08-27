US: Minneapolis Catholic school evacuated after reported shooting incident US: The pre-kindergarten through Grade 8 school, which reopened for classes on Monday, had scheduled an all-school Mass at 8:15 am on Aug 27. The shooting has disrupted what was meant to be a prayerful and celebratory beginning to the school year.

Minnesota:

A shooting was reported on Wednesday (August 27) at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis during the first week of the academic year, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, though officials have not yet released details on injuries or casualties.

Governor calls incident a ‘Horrific act of violence’

At least five children were injured in a shooting during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, authorities and a hospital said. Gov. Tim Walz called the violence “horrific.”

Governor Walz, writing on social media, said he had been briefed about the incident and expressed concern for the safety of students and staff.

“I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” he wrote on X.

Students evacuated for safety

School authorities confirmed that students were being evacuated from the building as law enforcement teams and emergency responders rushed to the scene. A person answering calls at the school assured that evacuation procedures were underway.

Shooting during 1st week of school

The pre-kindergarten through Grade 8 school, which reopened for classes on Monday, had scheduled an all-school Mass at 8:15 am on Wednesday, according to its website. The shooting has disrupted what was meant to be a prayerful and celebratory beginning to the school year.

Investigation underway

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether there are injuries nor provided details about the suspect. Local law enforcement agencies are expected to release further information as the situation develops.

1st week of school begins in joy, ends in tragedy

Monday marked the first day of school at the Minneapolis Catholic institution, with social media posts showing students in green uniforms joyfully greeting each other at bicycle racks, posing for photos, and sitting together in classrooms. The cheerful start to the academic year has now been overshadowed by the shocking shooting incident on Wednesday.

City reels under wave of shootings

The school gunfire comes amid a spike in violence in Minneapolis, where multiple shootings have rocked the city in less than 24 hours. On Tuesday afternoon, a shooting outside a high school left one person dead and six injured, followed hours later by two more shootings that claimed two additional lives. The back-to-back incidents have deepened concerns over public safety.