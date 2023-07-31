US: Man stabs woman to death in San Francisco Bay Area, posts video of her 'last moments' on Facebook

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Man stabs woman to death in San Francisco Bay Area, posts video on Facebook

In a disturbing incident, a man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death and posted her 'final moments' on social media in San Francisco Bay Area, according to police. The San Mateo police in California was notified about the incident on Wednesday by the Sheriff's Office in Nye County.

According to a police statement, a caller reported witnessing a stabbing incident on Facebook and provided the name and phone number of the man who posted the video. After this, the number was traced to an apartment in San Mateo, CNN reported.

The suspect has been identified as the 39-year-old suspect Mark Mechikoff from San Jose, said the police.

"While the motive for stabbing the victim is still under investigation, we do know Mechikoff mercilessly filmed the last moments of the victim’s life and posted the video to Facebook, then fled the area," said San Mateo police in their statement.

Mechikoff was reportedly acquainted with the deceased woman and was arrested two hours after the victim was located. He now faces a felony murder charge with enhancements and is due for a court appearance on August 4.

No response has come from Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms.

