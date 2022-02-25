United States jury finds three ex-cops involved in George Floyd's death guilty

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE). This combination of photos provided by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former policer officers have been convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-yr-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020.

Highlights At least 3 former police officers of Minneapolis were found guilty by a federal jury on Feb 24

They were found accused of violating civil rights of George Floyd

Jury found that Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao all deprived Floyd of his right to care

At least three former police officers of Minneapolis, the US state of Minnesota, accused of violating the civil rights of George Floyd, were found guilty by a federal jury on Thursday.

The jury found that Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao all deprived Floyd of his right to medical care and that two of them failed to intervene as their colleague Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest, leading to the African American man's death.

A sentencing date for the three has not yet been set. All of them could face up to life in prison, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chauvin's state trial took place last year, and he was convicted of murdering Floyd. He is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence.

Floyd's death in May 2020 sparked protests across the US against police brutality and systemic racism.

ALSO READ: Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square

Latest World News