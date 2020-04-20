US reports 40,585 deaths due to coronavirus; New York continues to be worst-hit

Image Source : AP COVID-19 deaths in US top 40,000

The United States recorded more than of 40,000 deaths due to coronavirus, till Sunday noon. According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the US has reached 40,585. A total of 742,442 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE, local media reported. The state of New York suffered the most deaths at 18,921 among 2,42,570 cases, with 14,451 deaths from New York City. In other hardest-hit states, New Jersey reported 4,364 fatalities, Michigan reported 2,308 deaths and Massachusetts recorded 1,560 deaths, the data showed.

Meanwhile, governors in several states of the United States have been under pressure to lift stay-at-home orders that limit public gatherings in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus. Groups of protesters in the city of Denver, for example, gathered at the state capitol Sunday.

Other protests in at least three other states planned to hold demonstrations against business closures.

There were glimmers of hope throughout the country on Saturday. Governors in New York and New Jersey said they were seeing evidence they had "flattened the curve" of the spread. Lady Gaga led a star-studded lineup for an eight-hour Global Citizens Festival concert "One World: Together at Home," raising millions of dollars for the World Health Organization's pandemic response.

