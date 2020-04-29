US COVID-19 cases exceed 1 million-mark; death toll reaches 57,266

Image Source : AP COVID-19 death toll in US crosses 57,200; positive cases exceed 1 million-mark

The United States reported more than 1 million cases of novel coronavirus, with the death toll exceeding 57,200. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,002,498, and a total of 57,266 deaths related to the disease were recorded, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York remains the hardest-hit state, with 291,996 cases and 22,668 deaths. New Jersey follows, 11,188 cases and 6,442 deaths. Other states with over 40,000 cases include Massachusetts, California and Pennsylvania.

Worldwide, more than 210,000 people died of the disease as of Wednesday, among over 3.1 million cases, showed the CSSE data.

