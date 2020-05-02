Image Source : AP US COVID-19 cases top 1.1 million; death toll reaches 64,789

The United States reported more than 1.1 million cases of novel coronavirus, with the death toll exceeding 64,700. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,100,197, and a total of 64,789 deaths related to the disease were recorded as of 7.40 p.m. (Friday), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York remains the hardest-hit state, with 308,314 cases and 24,039 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 121,190 cases and 7,538 deaths. Other states with over 50,000 cases include Massachusetts, Illinois, and California, according to the CSSE

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 3.4 million mark taking confirmed cases to 34,00,674 including 2,39,586 deaths and 10,81,590 recovered patients.

Spain is the next major outbreak centre for coronavirus with 2,42,988 cases including 24,824 deaths becoming the second most affected nation that has been hit by COVID-19. Meanwhile, Italy has so far recorded 207,428 cases while UK toll surges to 177,454. France at present has 167,346 confirmed coronavirus cases.

