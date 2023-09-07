US committed in ensuring India has successful G20 summit in New Delhi: White House

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden

G20 Summit 2023 : Commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his presidency of the G20, the US White House on Wednesday (local time) shared its commitment on helping ensure that India has a successful summit that is scheduled for September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

In a daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said, "We commend Prime Minister Modi and his leadership of the G20 this year. And we are committed to helping ensure that India has a successful G20 host as hey host it this year. And so, that’s going to be — continue to be our commitment."

She also highlighted that during PM Modi's visit to the US in June, he and President Joe Biden shared their determination to deliver on shared priorities at the summit. Pierre also mentioned that Biden is "looking forward to continuing that work" with the Indian Prime Minister.

Biden is set to arrive in New Delhi for the highly-anticipated G20 Summit on Thursday after testing negative for COVID-19. His wife First Lady Jill Biden had tested positive for the virus on Monday.

PM Modi and Joe Biden will hold bilateral meetings on September 8, Friday at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg - the official residence and principal workplace of the PM. According to the sources of India TV, the timings for the most crucial meetings are yet to be finalised.

Significance of G20 summit

India is hosting the G20 Summit and the main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.The G20 comprises 19 countries-- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States-- and the European Union.

Besides, this year, India has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and UAE. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

