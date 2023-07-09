US: 6 killed after small plane crashes in California, bursts into flames

Follow us on Image Source : AP Six people died during a small plane crash in California, US.

A small plane crashed in a field in southern California and subsequently burst into flames, killing all six people on board, according to authorities. The crashed occurred after two landing attempts were made amid the fog on Saturday at an airport in California.

The Riverside County Fire Department said that firefighters struggled for over an hour to extinguish the flames, which scorched an acre of vegetation, AP reported. The jet crashed about 150 metres from the intended runway.

"Most of the airplane, with the exception of the tail, was consumed by fire," said Elliott Simpson, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The plane was on its way from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Although the plane was cleared for landing, the level of visibility as per regulations was minimum, Simpson further said.

On July 4, one person was killed and three others were injured after a single-engine Cessna 172 crashed in a parking lot shortly after takeoff from French Valley.

