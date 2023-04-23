Follow us on Image Source : FILE United States: Bodies of two missing Indian students recovered from Indiana lake

The dead bodies of two students from India were found floating in a lake in USA's Indianapolis district on Sunday. The two students have been identified as 19-year-old Siddhant Shah and 20-year-old Aryan Vaidya.

According to Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the two went swimming at Monroe Lake, roughly 64 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis, with a group of friends on April 15 but didn't resurface.

Later on April 18, the bodies were located and recovered by search crews east of the Paynetown Marina in 18 feet of water. The two were boating on a pontoon when their group anchored to swim in the lake, which is 10,750 acres and 35-40 feet deep.

"When both men did not resurface, friends tried to help but were unsuccessful," the release said. One of the men had been struggling in the water when others jumped in to help, said Lt. Angela Goldman, a Department of Natural Resources representative, told USA Today.

Rescuers started searching the lake using sonar and scuba divers, but were forced to pause operations on the first day due to windy weather conditions. "With 15-to-20-mph sustained winds, we're struggling with that," Goldmsaid told USA Today.

Indiana University student services transported the rest of the group back to campus where they were provided counseling services.

