Image Source : AP UK coronavirus death toll crosses 10,000 mark

737 more people in the United Kingdom had died from the coronavirus on Sunday, raising the total number of UK deaths from COVID-19 to over 10,000. The National Health Service tally of recent fatalities reportedly includes deaths in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Earlier in the day, British prime minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital after spending three nights in an intensive care unit being treated for coronavirus and will continue his recovery at his country home, his Downing Street office said on Sunday.

As of Saturday, the death toll in the UK stood at 9,875, increasing rapidly day by day. The death toll in neighbouring European countries stands at 19,468 in Italy – among the worst hit countries in the world, and Germany at 2,871.

In Spain, the number of fatalities rose by 619 on Sunday from a nearly three-week low of 510 on Saturday, breaking a three-day streak of daily declines and taking the country's death toll to 16,972.

