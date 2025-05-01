United Hindu Groups host peaceful protest across US to mark solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims More rallies are planned across the US, as there will be a vigil in Washington, DC, on May 1. Additionally, a vigil protest will take place at the Pakistan Consulate in Los Angeles, CA, on May 5.

Washington:

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that took 26 innocent lives, the United Hindu groups, comprising thirteen organisations, organised peaceful vigils across major US cities on April 26 and April 27, 2025. Thousands of Hindu Americans gathered in rallies across several cities in the US, including Washington, DC, New York City, Houston, and San Francisco, among others.

Participants also carried signs that read, "Justice for Pahalgam"

Participants in the protest lit candles, recited prayers, and observed a minute of silence for the twenty-six persons killed in the terror attack on April 22.

Participants also carried signs that read, "Justice for Pahalgam", "Stop State-Sponsored Islamist Terror", and “Stop Killing Hindus".

Dr Ajay Shah, Founder of HinduPACT, said, "Religious freedom must apply to Hindus too. Human dignity must include Hindu lives too. The victims of Pahalgam are not statistics; they are our brothers and sisters. We will remember and will demand justice. Pakistan-sponsored drip-drip genocide of Hindus must stop."

"We call upon the world leaders to unitedly fight Islamist terrorism looming over humanity at large and ensure its total destruction,” said Shyam Tiwari, Chief Spokesperson for VHPA, calling for decisive action.

Suhag Shukla, Executive Director of HAF, stated, “This was a deliberate, brutal assault on innocent people whose only ‘offense’ was being Hindu. Families were hunted, religiously profiled, and murdered in cold blood, making this not just a tragedy for Indians, but a matter of deep concern to all who value religious freedom and human dignity.”

Protesters demanded the recognition of the Pahalgam massacre as terrorism motivated by religion against Hindus

The Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council (HMEC) has organised a virtual prayer meeting on May 3rd, where temples across the USA are expected to participate.

The Hindu groups which organised the peaceful protest include Americans for Hindus (A4H), Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), Federation of Indians and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), Global Hindu Temple Network (GHTN), Global Hindu Heritage Foundation (GHHF), Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA), HinduPACT, Hindu American Foundation (HAF), Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council (HMEC), Hindu Swaymasevak Sangh (HSS), HinduDvesha, The Avanti Foundation, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), American Hindu Federation (AHF), and Voice of Hindus.