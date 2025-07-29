United Airlines Washington-Munich flight encounters glitch after takeoff; crew declares 'Mayday' As per FlightAware data, the aircraft stayed in the air for 2 hours and 38 minutes, flying in a holding pattern northwest of Washington to safely dump fuel before making its return landing at Washington Dulles Airport.

Washington:

A serious mid-air incident occurred on July 25 involving a United Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, after it suffered a critical engine failure. As per media reports, United Flight UA108 was en route from Washington Dulles Airport to Munich when the aircraft’s left engine malfunctioned during its climb. The crew promptly issued a "MAYDAY" distress call as a result of the emergency.

The aircraft was at an altitude of 5,000 feet when its engine developed the glitch.

Flight makes emergency landing after dumping fuel

The pilots requested air traffic controllers (ATC) for fuel dumping to manage the plane's weight and ensure a safe landing. The pilots safely dumped the fuel and the plane was safely guided using an Instrument Landing System (ILS), as per media reports. The flight remained grounded upon landing and was later towed off the runway.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Tirupati-Hyderabad flight hovers mid-air for 40 minutes after technical glitch

Earlier, an IndiGo flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad kept hovering in the sky for over 40 minutes after witnessing a mid-air technical glitch. The aircraft then made an emergency landing at Tirupati Airport. Indigo's Airbus A321neo took off from Tirupati at 7:42 PM on Sunday.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the plane reached the limits of Venkatnagiri before taking a U-turn after circling in the sky for around 40 minutes. The aircraft finally made a safe emergency landing at Tirupati Airport at 8:34 PM.