Unified GCC tourist visa for six Gulf nations to launch soon: What to know The Gulf Cooperation Council is set to launch a unified tourist visa allowing travellers to visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman with a single permit.

New Delhi:

In a landmark move set to transform travel in the Middle East, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is preparing to launch a unified tourist visa that will allow visitors to explore six Gulf nations with a single permit. Once operational, the visa will grant access to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman offering a seamless travel experience across the bloc. Designed to boost regional tourism, streamline mobility and support non-oil economic growth, the GCC’s ‘Grand Tours Visa’ mirrors Europe’s Schengen model and marks a major step towards deeper regional integration.

The visa plan was officially approved in November 2023 at a meeting of interior ministers in Oman. GCC Secretary General Jassem Al Budaiwi, who confirmed the development, hailed it as a landmark achievement driven by cooperation and forward-looking leadership. “The unified visa reflects the vision of our leaders to strengthen integration and cooperation,” he said, adding that the system would modernise the region’s travel infrastructure while enhancing its appeal as a global tourism hub.

A Schengen-style travel system for the Gulf

Modelled on the European Union’s Schengen visa, the GCC’s unified tourist visa aims to facilitate seamless movement across member states for international travellers. Unlike the current fragmented visa regime where tourists must apply for permits to each country individually, the new system will allow entry into all six nations with a single application. Officials say the visa will be valid for a period ranging from 30 to 90 days and applications will be accepted exclusively online through a dedicated digital platform, which is expected to go live shortly.

While the visa will cover only tourism and family-related travel, authorities believe the ease of movement it offers will provide a significant boost to the regional hospitality, aviation, and retail sectors. By encouraging multi-destination itineraries and longer stays, the GCC nations hope to position themselves collectively as an attractive option for global travellers.

The rollout comes at a time when several Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar are investing heavily in tourism infrastructure and soft-power outreach. From mega-events and cultural festivals to new resorts and heritage projects, the region is undergoing a transformation to diversify its economies away from oil. A unified visa aligns with that broader strategy, reducing administrative hurdles and offering a unified travel experience akin to that of Europe.

Visa eligibility, application process and requirements

Although the final launch date has yet to be confirmed, the outline of the visa system is largely in place. Applications will be processed through an official online portal soon to be announced by the GCC Secretariat where travellers will be able to choose between two options: access to a single country or multi-country travel across all six GCC members. The system is being developed with a strong emphasis on security and user-friendliness, and will use advanced digital tools to meet global standards of identity verification and data protection.

To apply for the visa, travellers will need a passport valid for at least six months, a recent passport-size photo, and to fill out a short online application form. Additional supporting documents will include proof of accommodation (such as hotel bookings or an invitation letter from a host), travel insurance covering medical needs, evidence of sufficient funds to support the stay (like a recent bank statement), and a return or onward flight ticket. Upon submission, applicants will pay the visa fee online and receive the approved visa via email. This electronic visa can be printed or presented digitally at airports or border entry points.

GCC officials have also said that the visa process will be faster, more affordable and less bureaucratic than the current system of applying to individual embassies. Specific fee structures and processing timelines are expected to be revealed at the time of the official launch.

A strategic move beyond tourism

While tourism is the central focus of the new unified visa, its implications are broader. The visa is being introduced as part of a coordinated regional push to deepen integration across sectors, from travel and logistics to digital services and shared economic zones. It reflects a maturing phase of Gulf cooperation, where member states are actively aligning policies to create a more cohesive economic and geopolitical bloc.

“The initiative is not just about tourism,” said Al Budaiwi. “It’s about enhancing regional identity, improving mobility and increasing our collective resilience in a changing global landscape.” He pointed out that simplifying cross-border movement is a key component of the GCC’s long-term strategy to enhance trade, attract investment and promote cultural exchange.

The move also mirrors trends seen in other regions where visa harmonisation has led to increased intra-regional tourism, business travel, and diplomatic collaboration. In the case of the EU, for example, the Schengen system has facilitated over 400 million cross-border visits annually, a model the GCC hopes to emulate on a smaller but steadily growing scale.