Unidentified woman strips naked at Miami Airport; arrested after mounting police car

An unidentified woman was arrested at the Miami Airport for stripping naked at the international airport's baggage belt area. Video of the incident was shared on Twitter which showed the woman singing as she strips naked at the airport.

As per reports, the woman eventually sat on top of a police car before getting arrested by the local PD. According to the Miami Police, the woman seemed incoherent and delusional when they were speaking to her and is being evaluated on psychological grounds.

Pru Ingelfield, a traveller at the airport, told CBS Miami, "It's a shock. In fact, you wouldn't believe what you're looking at. It looks as if it isn't real."

