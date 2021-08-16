UN to hold emergency meeting on Afghanistan crisis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Afghans wait in long lines for hours to withdraw money, near Kabul Bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Afghanistan on Monday morning at the request of Estonia and Norway. Council diplomats said Sunday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief council members on the latest situation following the Taliban takeover of the capital, Kabul.

The UN chief on Friday had urged the Taliban to immediately halt their offensive in Afghanistan and negotiate “in good faith” to avert a prolonged civil war.

He also said he is “deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists.

