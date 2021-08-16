Monday, August 16, 2021
     
UN to hold emergency meeting on Afghanistan crisis

The UN chief on Friday had urged the Taliban to immediately halt their offensive in Afghanistan and negotiate “in good faith” to avert a prolonged civil war.

United Nations Published on: August 16, 2021 11:16 IST
Afghanistan Taliban crisis
Image Source : PTI

Afghans wait in long lines for hours to withdraw money, near Kabul Bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Afghanistan on Monday morning at the request of Estonia and Norway. Council diplomats said Sunday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief council members on the latest situation following the Taliban takeover of the capital, Kabul.

He also said he is “deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists.

