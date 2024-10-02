UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres banned from entering Israel. Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Jerusalem: In a dramatic move, Israel's foreign minister on Wednesday said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would be banned from the country, accusing him of being biased against the country. Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he was declaring Guterres “persona non grata” and said he would be prevented from entering Israel.

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil. This is a Secretary-General who has yet to denounce the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on October 7, nor has he led any efforts to declare them a terrorist organisation," he said.

Katz further accused the UN Secretary General of backing "terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran—the mothership of global terror" and added that Guterres will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN. "Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without António Guterres," he remarked.

More to follow....