UN establishes formal ties with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

The UN has established formal ties with Taliban-run Afghanistan, reported news agency AFP on Thursday.

The UNSC voted on the issue on Thursday and approved a resolution spelling out the new one-year mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan, which it said was "crucial" to peace in the country.

In the vote, 14 nations, including India, were in favor. Russia was in abstention.

"This new mandate for UNAMA (the UN mission to Afghanistan) is crucial not only to respond to the immediate humanitarian and economic crisis but also to reach our overarching goal of peace and stability in Afghanistan," Norwegian UN ambassador Mona Juul, whose country drafted the resolution, was quoted as saying by AFP.

