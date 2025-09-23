UN chief seeks permanent Gaza ceasefire, release of hostages; addresses world leaders amid conflicts Hailing the United Nations, Guterres said the organisation was not just a meeting place but a 'moral compass' to protect human rights and promote sustainable development.

New York:

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed anguish over ‘reckless disruptions’ and ‘relentless human sufferings’ in the current age. In a message to global leaders, Guterres emphasised that humanity, dignity and justice must prevail, despite the escalating conflicts across the world.

His remarks come amid ongoing unrest across the world, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

UN chief seeks permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Addressing the situation in the Middle East, Guterres called for the immediate release of all hostages and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to provide urgent aid to those affected in Gaza.

“Permanent ceasefire now. All the hostages released now. Full humanitarian access now. And we must not relent in the only viable answer to sustainable Middle East peace: a two-State solution,” the official X handle of the UN Spokesperson posted.

Guterres hails United Nations

Hailing the United Nations, Guterres said the organisation was not just a meeting place but a ‘moral compass’ to protect human rights and promote sustainable development.

"Eighty years ago, in a world scorched by war, leaders made a choice. Cooperation over chaos. Law over lawlessness. Peace over conflict. And that choice gave birth to the United Nations, not as a dream for perfection, but as a practical strategy for the survival of humanity... United Nations is more than a meeting place. It's a moral compass, a force for peace and peacekeeping, a guardian of international law, a catalyst for sustainable development, a lifeline for people in crisis, a lighthouse for human rights, and the center that transforms your decisions, the decisions of member states, into action," he said.

At the 2025 UN General Assembly, a prolonged session saw several countries — including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco — either announce or reaffirm their recognition of a Palestinian state.

In contrast, Israel and the United States boycotted the meeting, arguing that the international momentum toward recognising Palestinian statehood rewards Hamas — the militant group still in control of parts of Gaza — and undermines efforts to secure a ceasefire and recover the remaining hostages held in the enclave.