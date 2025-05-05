UN chief condemns Pahalgam attack: 'Those responsible must be brought to justice through lawful means' Saying that a military solution is no solution, Guterres offered his "good offices" to both governments in the service of peace. "The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace," he said.

United Nations:

UN Secretary-General António Guterres Monday expressed concern over tensions between India and Pakistan being at "at their highest in years" and called for "maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink".

He said, “I once again strongly condemn that attack and extend my condolences to the families of the victims. Targeting civilians is unacceptable, and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible, lawful means.”

Military solution is no solution, says Guterres

Saying that a military solution is no solution, Guterres offered his "good offices" to both governments in the service of peace. "The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace," he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years, says UN chief

He said the tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years. “I deeply respect and am profoundly grateful to the governments and people of both countries and their significant contributions to the work of the United Nations, not least UN peacekeeping. And so it pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point,” he said.

His remarks came hours before closed consultations of the UN Security Council on India-Pakistan tensions after Islamabad sought an emergency meeting.

Guterres said that he understands the “raw feelings” following the “awful terror attack" in Pahalgam on April 22 and again strongly condemned that attack, extending his condolences to the families of the victims.

Guterres condemns Pahalgam terror attack

"Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means," he said.

"It is also essential – especially at this critical hour -- to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control," Guterres added.

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is committed to taking "firm and decisive" action against terrorists and their backers.

PM Modi also told the top defence brass that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the attack.