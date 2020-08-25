Tomi Lahren tries her hand at Hindi, says Trump is 'wise like Ullu'

Image Source : FILE Tomi Lahren says Trump is 'wise like Ullu'

American conservative political commentator and former television host Tomi Lahren recently called US President Donald Trump 'ullu' and the video is being widely shared on social media. In the video, Tomi Lahren is seen thanking Indians for extending support to Trump for his ‘Make America Great Again’ and his ‘Keep America Great’ agenda for the 2020 polls. Lahren further says the US President is wise like an owl. She then makes an attempt to pronounce the word in Hindi and says Trump is an 'ullu'.

The video was first shared by Lahren, a critic of the liberal politics, where she talked about Trump's resolve to 'make America great again'.

At first, Lahren says "Trump is wise as an owl." However, she then makes an attempt to reach out to the Hindi audiences and calls Trump an 'ullu'.

In Hinduism, the term 'ullu' is considered a symbol of wealth, prosperity, wisdom, good luck and fortune. In fact, the white barn owl is vehicle of Goddess Lakshmi.

