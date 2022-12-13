Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to convene Global Peace Formula Summit in backdrop of Russia-Ukraine war

Follow us on Image Source : AP Speaking at the G7 summit, Zelensky also called on Russia to take a 'concrete' step towards diplomatic settlement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday proposed to convene a special summit to implement the Ukrainian peace formula. Addressing the Group of Seven (G7) leaders on December 12, Zelensky sought the leadership of the international community in implementing the Ukrainian peace formula.

"I propose to convene a special summit - Global Peace Formula Summit - to determine how and when we can implement the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula... I invite you as well as other conscientious countries to show your leadership in the implementation of the Peace Formula as a whole or some specific points in particular," said the Ukrainian President.

Zelensky also called on the G7 leaders to provide more military equipment to Ukraine and also increase their assistance to the country in the gas field as the recent attacks against Ukraine had left them using additional gas than expected. Zelensky also called on Russia to take a 'concrete' step towards diplomatic settlement. "Very soon we'll have holidays celebrated by billions of people...This is the the time for normal people to think about peace, not aggression. I suggest Russia to at least try to prove that it is capable of abandoning the aggression," said Zelensky.

He further went on to say, "It would be right to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine this Christmas. If Russia withdraws its troops, it will ensure a lasting cessation of hostilities."

(With inputs from agencies)

