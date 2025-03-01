Ukrainian Ambassador's reaction goes viral amid heated Trump-Zelenskyy exchange | Watch While Trump and Zelenskyy engaged in a heated exchange at the White House, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, was seen nodding and facepalming.

In viral video footages circulating on social media, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, looks palpably disappointed and nervous as US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engage in a verbal spat at the White House on Friday. The Ukrainian diplomat is seen nodding and facepalming as the Trump-Zelensky clash escalates.

Later, a White House official said President Zelenskyy was asked to leave the White House. The minerals deal to be signed between the US and Ukraine could not become a possibility as Trump-Zelenskyy verbal spat ended up in collpasing the Ukraine talks.

In his departure messsage, Zelenskyy thanked "the people of America and POTUS Trump". Zelenskyy's post came after Trump said the Ukrainian leader was not ready for peace, adding that he can come back to the White House once he is ready for the truce.