Ukraine's Zelenskyy set to make his first foreign trip to US following Russian war; likely to meet Biden

Zelenskky to visit US: In a major development, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zeleneskyy is likely to make his first foreign trip to the United States after the escalation of the "brutal war" this year. He may travel on Wednesday.

According to the sources of the news agency The Associated Press, three of the ministers, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the trip but added it would be cancelled at the last moment, in case of security threats. If he travels to Washington, it would be the first trip of the war-embattled President when he would move out of the country to secure more support.

Zelenskyy to hold meeting with Biden

As per the sources, he would address Congress on Capitol Hill and a likely to chair a high-level meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are preparing to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the US prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to help stave off Russia’s invasion.

Meanwhile, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraged lawmakers to be on hand for Wednesday evening’s session. “We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our Democracy,” Pelosi wrote Tuesday in a letter to colleagues. “Please be present for a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night.”

US assistance to Ukraine

It is worth mentioning ever since the war escalated between the two nations, President Zelenskyy has addressed his nation almost every single day. Besides, he has also addressed the parliament of several other nations and sought assistance to fight with the Russian army. Since the war, the US has been assisting the war-torn nation in the form of funds, weapons and intelligence.

Washington has committed almost $20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, according to figures from the Pentagon. The visit comes at an important moment as the White House braces for greater resistance from a Republican-controlled House that’s signalled it will put more scrutiny on aid for Ukraine in the new Congress. GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has said his party’s lawmakers will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine.

