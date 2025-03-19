Ukraine's Zelenskyy plans to hold talks with Trump 'to hear more about his call with Putin' Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladmir Putin had a 2-hour telephonic conversation in which both leaders discussed the ceasefire in Ukraine. Following their talks, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said he plans to hold discussions with Trump.

Zelenskyy plans to hold talks with Trump: Following US President Donald Trump's telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he plans to speak with Trump on Wednesday to hear more about his call with the Russian leader.

At a news conference in Helsinki with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskyy said, "Today I will have contact with President Trump," as he added, "We will discuss the details of the next steps with him.”

Zelenskyy raises questions over Putin's commitment to stop striking critical infrastructure

Zelenskyy said that Putin's agreement to stop striking energy infrastructure was “very much at odds with reality” following a series of drone attacks across the country. He added that one of the most difficult issues in future negotiations would be the issue of territorial concessions.

“For us, the red line is the recognition of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian. We will not go for it,” he said.

Putin, Trump hold talks

Earlier, in his conversation with Trump, Putin urged him that a "complete cessation of providing Kyiv with foreign military aid and intelligence must become the key condition for preventing an escalation of the conflict" between Kyiv and Moscow.

Trump put forward a proposal for both Russia and Ukraine to "mutually refrain from strikes on energy, infrastructure" for 30 days. Putin responded positively, as he immediately passed the relevant order to the Russian troops.

What did Trump say about his talks with Putin?

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said, "We agreed to an immediate ceasefire on all energy and infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a complete ceasefire and, ultimately, an end to this very horrible war between Russia and Ukraine."

Putin also assured that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would live and be treated fairly in accordance with Russian legislation and international law in the event of surrender. This comes after Trump urged his Russian counterpart to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Trump and Putin hold 2-hour telephonic conversation: From prisoner swap to 30-day ceasefire, key takeaways