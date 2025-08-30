Ukraine's ex-Parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy killed in 'horrendous murder': Zelenskyy Former Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker Andriy Parubiy was fatally shot in Lviv on Saturday. President Zelenskyy condemned the murder.

Former Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker Andriy Parubiy was tragically shot dead in Lviv on Saturday, August 30, 2025. The news was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who condemned the act as a “horrendous murder.” The President expressed his condolences to Parubiy's family and pledged full support for the investigation into the crime. “My condolences to his family and loved ones,” Zelenskyy wrote in a statement on X. “All necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation and search for the killer.”

According to Kyiv Independent, Parubiy was shot and killed in the southern Frankivskyi district of Lviv, with the police receiving an emergency call around noon. Authorities confirmed that Parubiy died at the scene.

Initially, the National Police reported the death of a political figure, but later confirmed that the victim was indeed Andriy Parubiy. Iryna Herashchenko, a lawmaker from the European Solidarity Party, later verified his identity to the Kyiv Independent.

Who was Parubiy?

Parubiy was a key figure during the EuroMaidan Revolution, which erupted after then-President Viktor Yanukovych rejected an EU association agreement in favor of closer ties with Russia. The protests, which started in Kyiv’s Independence Square, grew into a nationwide movement against corruption and repression.

This ultimately led to Yanukovych fleeing the country and a series of political upheavals, including Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the war in eastern Ukraine