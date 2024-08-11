'Hopes PM Modi will contribute to peace efforts', says Zelenskyy's top aide after meeting Deputy NSA

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @ANDRIYYERMAK Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor met the Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Andriy Yermak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide, Andriy Yermak, emphasized on Saturday (August 10) that discussions regarding India's participation in the peace process for Ukraine were a focal point during his meeting with India's Deputy National Security Advisor, Pavan Kapoor. Kapoor was reportedly on a visit to Ukraine to plan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the country later this month.

'About the meeting'

In a detailed statement released, the Yermak's office elaborated on the talks held between the top authorities of the two nations. His office said, Yermark also expressed optimism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would contribute to peace efforts for Ukraine.

"The Head of the Presidential Office emphasized the importance of restoring just peace for Ukraine and India's participation in this process. He expressed hope that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, would be able to join these efforts," the statement read.

'Yermak described the situation on the frontline, particularly the shelling of civilian infrastructure, including the recent Russian attack on Kostyantynivka," it further added.





PM Modi likely to visit Ukraine next month

Significantly, the meeting between the two officials comes as PM Modi is reportedly expected to travel to Ukraine this month amid renewed global efforts for peace in the Eastern European nation, which has been embroiled in conflict for over two years. However, no official details regarding the visit have been released by either government.

But if believed on the information provided by the sources, PM Modi is expected to visit Kyiv around Ukraine's National Day on August 24 and may travel to Poland next. If confirmed, this would be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022, and he would also be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Poland in more than four decades. Indian and Ukrainian authorities are currently exploring the possibility of PM Modi's visit to Kyiv in the latter half of August, though final decisions are pending as substantial preparations are required in terms of logistics and other related issues.

