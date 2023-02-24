Follow us on Image Source : G20 INDIA Ukraine-Russia war anniversary: G20 finance leaders discuss economic damage from Russia's invasion in Ukraine

Global finance leaders are meeting on Friday to discuss the economic damage caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, marking the conflict's first anniversary. The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will discuss concerns over potential sanctions on Moscow that could disrupt modest growth improvements. The global outlook has reportedly improved since the group's last meeting in October, with the International Monetary Fund forecasting global GDP growth of 2.9% for 2023, up from a 2.7% forecast in October but still lower than the 3.4% achieved in 2022.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that the global economy is in a better place than expected, attributing the improvement in part to the cooperation among G20 central banks and governments in quelling inflation, even at the expense of growth.

The finance leaders acknowledge that more work is needed to mitigate spillovers from the war, such as easing food shortages and holding down energy prices and Russian revenues. Yellen and G7 ministers called for more financial support for Ukraine and vowed to maintain tough sanctions on Russia. G7 chair Japan's finance minister stated that the group would closely monitor the effectiveness of sanctions and take further action as needed, while German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said the pressure on Russia must remain high to isolate its economy. However, not all members of the broader G20 group share the enthusiasm for further squeezing Russia's economy, particularly India, which opposes additional sanctions against Russia during its G20 presidency this year.

India has historic ties to Russia and believes that existing sanctions are negatively impacting the world. The country has maintained a neutral stance on the conflict, increased its purchases of cheaper Russian oil, and pushed against the term "war" in negotiations over the G20 communique language. Yellen stated that the communique was still under discussion, and she hoped to see a strong condemnation of Russia's invasion and the damage it has caused Ukraine and the global economy.

FAQs:

Q1: What is the G20 and what is its purpose?

The G20 is a group of 19 countries and the European Union representing the world's major economies. The group was formed to discuss international financial and economic issues and coordinate policies on global economic growth, international trade, and financial regulation.

Q2: Where is the headquarters of G20 located?

A: The G20 does not have a permanent headquarters or secretariat. Instead, the country that holds the rotating presidency of the G20 is responsible for organizing and hosting the meetings throughout the year.

