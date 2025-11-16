Ukraine–Russia near major prisoner swap deal as Zelenskyy confirms progress The progress follows negotiations mediated by Turkey and the UAE, with both sides agreeing to reactivate earlier Istanbul protocols. While the humanitarian move could ease tensions, the war remains intense.

A major breakthrough may be approaching in the ongoing Ukraine–Russia conflict, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday that both nations are working to revive the stalled prisoner-exchange process. The proposed deal could result in the release of nearly 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners, marking a significant humanitarian step amid the prolonged war.

Zelensky Confirms Active Negotiations

Posting on the platform X, President Zelensky said Ukraine is hopeful that prisoner exchanges will resume soon.

“We are counting on the resumption of POW exchanges. Many meetings, negotiations and calls are currently taking place to ensure this,” he wrote. Zelensky emphasized that returning Ukrainian soldiers and civilians—some held in Russian prisons for months—remains a top priority.

His statement followed comments by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, who on Saturday reported “substantial progress” in negotiations.

Turkey and UAE Mediating Talks

Umerov said consultations mediated by Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have led both sides to agree on reactivating prisoner-exchange agreements originally brokered in Istanbul in 2022. Those protocols allow for large, coordinated swaps between the warring nations.

Under the renewed agreement, Turkey aims to help secure the release of 1,200 Ukrainian detainees. Umerov expressed hope that many of them “could celebrate the New Year and Christmas at home — at the family table and next to their relatives.”

Moscow has not issued a direct response, though Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia is “considering all proposals.”

Human Toll of the Long War

The development comes on the 1,361st day of the Ukraine–Russia war, which began in June 2022 and continues to escalate. To date, more than 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, with thousands still held captive.

Analysts say a renewed prisoner swap could serve as a vital humanitarian confidence-building measure, though major political obstacles remain—especially Russia’s demand for full control over the Donbas region.

Russian Drone Strikes Hit Odesa Energy Infrastructure

Even as diplomatic channels reopen, fighting on the ground remains intense. Overnight Russian drone attacks severely damaged energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, including a solar power plant, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. At least four people were killed and 17 injured.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 176 drones and one ballistic missile between Saturday and Sunday night. Ukrainian defenses shot down 139 drones, though several still caused damage after breaching air defenses.

Ukraine targets Russian facilities in response

Ukraine's military said it struck a major oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region, as well as a drone warehouse used by Russia’s elite Rubicon drone unit in occupied Donetsk. Russian officials did not immediately confirm these claims.

Russia’s Defense Ministry meanwhile reported shooting down 57 Ukrainian drones launched overnight.