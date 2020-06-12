Friday, June 12, 2020
     
  4. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife Olena Zelenska has tested positive for coronavirus. However, Zelenska has no symptoms of COVID-19 but has self-isolated from other family members, Presdient's office has informed.

New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2020 17:45 IST
Image Source : AP

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife Olena Zelenska has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ukraine President and children were also tested for coronavirus whose reports have come negative. Meanwhile, the first lady is adhering to all the quarantine rules set by the health ministry and taking all necessary precautions. She is also undergoing time to time tests for COVID-19.

Ukraine at present has over 29,700 cases of coronavirus cases. 

