The leaders of China, the United States and Russia are set to hold their first-ever trilateral summit in Shenzhen on Thursday, with discussions expected to cover the Ukraine conflict, the Iran war, artificial intelligence (AI) and nuclear arms reduction.

The meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to last less than 60 minutes, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state media on Wednesday.

The three leaders, who attended the gala dinner for the 21st APEC summit on Wednesday, were seen exchanging light-hearted remarks. Their meeting on Thursday is expected to focus on major global conflicts, strategic stability and the role of major powers in addressing international challenges.

Kremlin senior adviser Yuri Ushakov said work on a statement to be issued after the trilateral meeting was progressing intensively. He added that the leaders would discuss a wide range of issues, including how major powers could improve their relations and contribute to a better global situation.

Ukraine and Iran wars: What's on the table

The Ukraine conflict and the Iran war are expected to feature prominently in the discussions, as the three countries seek to address ongoing global conflicts and their wider geopolitical implications.

According to Ushakov, the leaders will take into account the current international situation while discussing the responsibilities of major powers.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that the three presidents would hold an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and maintaining strategic stability in relations between major countries.

However, observers believe that despite the historic nature of the meeting, any concrete outcomes may be limited, with the summit potentially carrying greater symbolic significance.

AI and nuclear arms reduction

Nuclear arms control is another major issue expected to feature in the talks. The White House recently said Trump would discuss reducing nuclear weapons amid growing concerns over the future of global arms control following the expiry of the New START treaty between the US and Russia in February.

However, Beijing has shown little enthusiasm for joining trilateral nuclear arms control discussions, pointing to its significantly smaller nuclear arsenal compared with those of Washington and Moscow.

China has also repeatedly maintained that it does not support a model of great-power co-governance in global affairs. The discussions could also explore possible commitments on regulating the use of artificial intelligence in nuclear arsenals, as part of a broader effort to address emerging global security challenges.

Artificial intelligence is expected to form another part of the discussions, particularly its potential role in nuclear weapons systems.

The three countries have reportedly spent weeks discussing the agenda and protocol for the historic meeting.

What the summit means for Trump, Xi and Putin

For Trump, the first-ever trilateral summit offers an opportunity to project his diplomatic influence on the global stage by engaging directly with the leaders of China and Russia. The meeting comes after a major setback for his Republican Party in the US midterm elections, making the high-profile diplomatic engagement an opportunity to demonstrate his role in shaping international affairs. Discussions on nuclear arms reduction, the Ukraine conflict and the Iran war also give him a platform to address some of the most pressing global security challenges.

For Xi, the summit reinforces China's position as a major global power and provides an opportunity to expand its diplomatic influence. The meeting comes ahead of next year's Communist Party of China (CPC) congress, where he is expected to seek a fourth five-year term. His separate meeting with Putin in Shenzhen, during which he described China-Russia ties as "unshakable as a mountain", also underlines Beijing's efforts to strengthen strategic coordination with Moscow and promote a multipolar world order.

For Putin, the meeting offers an important opportunity to break through the relative international isolation Russia has faced since launching the Ukraine war. Sharing the table with Trump and Xi allows him to demonstrate Moscow's continued relevance in global affairs and engage directly with two of the world's most influential leaders. His meeting with Xi also highlights the importance of Russia-China cooperation, particularly on their shared opposition to what they describe as unilateral US policies.

The 21-member APEC summit is also being attended by several other world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Its members include Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

With inputs from AP, AFP

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