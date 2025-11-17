Ukraine-France defence boost: Kyiv signs intent to buy 100 Rafale jets amid escalating Russian attacks The agreement was formalised during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Paris, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence capabilities amid ongoing Russian attacks.

New Delhi:

Ukraine has signed a letter of intent to purchase up to 100 Rafale fighter jets from France, the Ukrainian Embassy and the French president’s office confirmed on Monday. The document, signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron, states that Kyiv is exploring the acquisition of advanced French defence equipment, including Dassault Aviation’s Rafale jets.

While the agreement outlines the framework for a future purchase, officials have not yet disclosed financial or delivery details.

Zelensky's ninth visit to France since war began

Zelensky’s meeting with Macron took place at the Villacoublay air base near Paris, marking his ninth visit to France since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. The talks come as Ukraine braces for another winter under heavy Russian attacks targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.

At the air base, Zelensky reviewed Rafale jets, the SAMP-T air defence system, and multiple drone platforms before entering formal discussions with Macron.

"A historic deal" expected, says Zelensky

Ahead of the meeting, Zelensky wrote on X that he anticipated a “historic deal,” signaling Ukraine’s hope for strengthened air defence capabilities amid ongoing Russian strikes. French officials said the goal was to “put French excellence in the arms industry at the service of Ukraine’s defence,” ensuring Kyiv receives systems essential for countering Russian aggression.

A French presidential source confirmed that the two leaders were set to sign a letter of intent on an expanded air defence agreement, though full details remain undisclosed.

Russian bombardment intensifies as winter approaches

Ukraine continues to face unrelenting Russian missile and drone attacks as temperatures drop. Overnight strikes killed three people in eastern Kharkiv, while seven others died in missile attacks on Kyiv last week. Analysts warn that Russia is ramping up efforts to cripple Ukraine’s energy grid ahead of winter.

Political strain at home: Kyiv announces energy sector shake-up

Zelensky’s Paris visit comes amid political fallout in Kyiv following a major corruption scandal in the energy sector. Over the weekend, he ordered a sweeping overhaul of state-owned energy companies, directing two ministers to resign. He also announced sanctions against a former business partner accused of orchestrating the scheme.

The reforms aim to stabilise Ukraine’s energy infrastructure even as Russian bombardments increase.

With France emerging as a key defence partner, Ukraine hopes the potential acquisition of Rafale jets and advanced air-defence systems will significantly strengthen its ability to counter Russian attacks in the months ahead.