Ukraine cultivated agents inside Russia that carried out drone attack on Kremlin: US intelligence believes

Kremlin building that was attacked last month.

In a major development, a media report claimed Ukraine has developed a network of "agents" inside Russia to carry out severe attacks against Kremlin. According to a report by CNN, Ukraine has begun providing their "agents" with drones to stage attacks on Russia's significant structures.

Citing its sources in the US intelligence department, it reported that American officials believe these pro-Ukrainian agents inside Russia carried out a drone attack that targeted the Kremlin in early May. As per reports, these agents launched drones from within Moscow rather than flying them from Ukraine into the capital city.

However, the report did not clarify whether other recent drone attacks carried out-- including one targeting a residential neighbourhood near Moscow and another strike on oil refineries in southern Russia – were also launched outside Russia or conducted by this network of pro-Ukrainian operatives.

But, the report alleged American officials believe that Kyiv has developed sabotage cells inside Moscow made up of a mix of pro-Ukrainian sympathizers and operatives well-trained in this kind of warfare.

"It has established well-practised smuggling routes that could be used to send drones or drone components into Russia where they could then be assembled," CNN quoted the officials as saying.

Drone attacks on Russia

Notably, an unidentified drone hit the Kremlin earlier last month-- days before the scheduled Victory Parade. At that time, Moscow claimed Ukraine for the attack and added Putin was safe and his schedule was unchanged.

Shortly before the news about the alleged attack broke, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a ban on using drones in the Russian capital, with an exception for drones launched by authorities. Sobyanin didn’t cite a reason for the ban, saying only that it would prevent “illegal use of drones that can hinder the work of law enforcement.”

A similar drone attack was also reported in Moscow on May 31. According to the Russian news agency, the latest attack lightly damaged three apartment buildings.

Five of the eight drones that took part in the raid were shot down, the Defense Ministry said, while three others were jammed and forced to veer off course. Some Russian media and bloggers alleged a larger number of drones were involved, but those claims couldn’t be verified.

