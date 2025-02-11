UK launches crackdown on illegal immigration; targets Indian restaurants, arrests hundreds

Follow us on Image Source : AP Keir Starmer

In what is being termed as a nationwide crackdown on illegal working in the UK, Indian restaurants, nail bars, convenience stores, and car washes came under the target of what the Home Office describes as a “UK-wide blitz”. The Home Office said that its teams continuously respond to illegal working intelligence in all sectors, noting that a significant proportion of last month’s activity took place at restaurants, takeaways, and cafes as well as in the food, drink and tobacco industry.

It also added that a visit to one Indian restaurant in Humberside, northern England, alone led to seven arrests and four detentions.

Here's what UK Home Secretary said

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said, "The immigration rules must be respected and enforced. For far too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit illegal migrants, and too many people have been able to arrive and work illegally with no enforcement action ever taken."

“Not only does this create a dangerous draw for people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel in a small boat, but it results in the abuse of vulnerable people, the immigration system, and our economy,” she said.

Further Home Office statistics claim that between July 5 last year and January 31 this year, illegal working crackdowns and arrests have soared by around 38 per cent compared to the same period 12 months prior.

Details of the actions taken against illegal immigration

A total of 1,090 civil penalty notices have been issued during that phase, with employers facing a fine of up to GBP 60,000 per worker if found liable.

“These figures demonstrate the commitment of my teams to crack down on those who think they can flout our immigration system,” said Eddy Montgomery, Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime at the Home Office.

As part of this activity, Immigrant Enforcement said it also plays a critical safeguarding role in working closely with organisations to allow employees to report labour exploitation.

In January, it claimed to have smashed its target to drive the removal of foreign criminals and immigration offenders to the highest level since 2018, with 16,400 people removed since the July 2024 general election.

