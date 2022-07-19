Rishi Sunak tops another round of vote, edges closer to final spot as next UK Prime Minister

Follow us on Image Source : AP British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak.

UK PM Race: India-origin former British minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday topped another round of voting in a bid to become the next UK Prime Minister.

He won the round with 118 votes while Kemi Badenoch was voted out.

The British Indian former Chancellor received 118 votes in the fourth round of voting by his party colleagues, just shy of the 120-mark – or one-third of Conservative Party MPs – needed to confirm his place as one of the final contenders in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

He increased his tally from Monday’s 115, while Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt got 92 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss 86 votes leaving the race to clinch second place still open.

The elimination of former equalities minister Badenoch with 59 votes will now turn the focus on where her considerable support within the Tory members of Parliament will go, as those MPs are wooed by both Mordaunt and Truss to shore up their chances of grabbing that all-important second spot.

