UK PM Starmer recalls US Ambassador Peter Mandelson over links to Jeffrey Epstein In a statement in the House of Commons, the UK government said the decision to recall Peter Mandelson was taken after the publication of emails Mandelson sent to Jeffrey Epstein this week.

London:

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday recalled Peter Mandelson, the country's ambassador to the United States (US), over his alleged links with Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement in the House of Commons, Stephen Doughty - Minister of State of the UK for Europe and North America - said the decision was taken after the publication of emails Mandelson sent to Epstein this week.

"In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador," he said in a statement. "The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment."