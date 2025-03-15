Starmer urges global leaders to 'keep pressure' on Putin over ceasefire in Ukraine, says 'sooner or later..' As US President Donald Trump decides to halt the military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, Europe takes the pivotal role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In that regard, EU nations have undertaken several engagements to pave a way for the peace process in Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday urged global leaders to “keep the pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin to back a ceasefire in Ukraine, stressing that the Russian president will “sooner or later” have to “come to the table.”

The call is expected to delve into how countries can help Ukraine militarily and financially as well as gauge support for any future possible peacekeeping mission.

Starmer was addressing a virtual gathering of what he has termed the “coalition of the willing,” as Europe seeks to support Ukraine and prevent it from making an unconditional surrender against Russia.